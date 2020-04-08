State representative shares how rapid testing might impact personal protective equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After watching his mother’s experience with COVID-19 testing, State Representative Bryan Terry spoke to News 2 about how rapid testing might help preserve personal protective equipment or PPE.

Terry (R-Murfreesboro) shared that his mother was tested in Oklahoma, but reflected on the testing delays being experienced across the country, “They told us it would be a 48-hour turnaround on the test but they were experiencing, like other places, a bottleneck in testing.”

Terry said it wasn’t until days later that his mother’s results returned, negative.

He continued saying, “All the nurses and everybody around there had to use their personal protective equipment, every time they go in, anytime they helped her, anytime they drew labs on her. That burns up a lot of the protective equipment that hospitals do have.”

Outside of his duties as a state representative, Terry is an anesthesiologist. He told News 2’s CB Cotton that rapid testing may be the key to helping the state decrease its burn rate of valuable PPE.

He said, “It’s going to be one of the tools that we do have in the toolbox if you can get…whether its rapid testing or in-house testing…where you don’t have people waiting for their results to come back.”

At Governor Bill Lee’s daily press briefing, the state’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, confirmed that the state’s limited supply of rapid testing had arrived.

“We received our shipment today in the state public health lab, it is limited supply. We expect those to come through our typical supply chains maybe later this week,” said Piercey.

