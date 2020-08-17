State Rep. Mike Carter releases statement regarding recovery from COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — State Representative Mike Carter said he’s feeling a little better after being in intensive care with COVID-19.

Feeling a little better this morning but expect ups and downs during recovery.



Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff here at Erlanger and for all the prayers and well wishes. — Mike Carter (@RepMikeCarter) August 17, 2020

Rep. Carter released the following statement to News 2:

I did not attend session last week because I was advised I may have been exposed to coronavirus. I would certainly not take the chance of exposing others. A man protects his treasures and I treasure my family, the House and Senate and its great staff. I discovered last week I was positive for the virus and stayed in quarantine. I was asymptomatic in the beginning, but then symptoms appeared and very quickly worsened. I am receiving wonderful care and I greatly appreciate the kindness and well-wishes so many have sent. I humbly request prayers for my sweet wife and family in this difficult time. State Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ootlewah

