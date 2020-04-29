State plans to test all nursing home residents and staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced plans to test all nursing home patients and staff during his daily briefing on Wednesday.

Governor Lee continues to promote free testing across the state and encourages all Tennesseans to get a test if they don’t feel well. He said it’s also important for the state to test its most vulnerable residents.

“Every Tennessean should keep watch on how they are feeling and embrace the motto of ‘When in doubt, get a test,’” Governor Lee said. “But we’re also and especially cognizant of our vulnerable populations, especially and including the elderly.”

Over the next several weeks, the state will test every resident and staff member at long term care facilities in the state. That will include more than 70,000 thousand nursing home patients across roughly 700 nursing homes in the state.

Most recent state numbers show nearly 500 COVID-19 cases among nursing home patients and staff. The state reports 44 deaths.