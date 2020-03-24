State of emergency declared in Mt. Juliet amid coronavirus outbreak

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Mt. Juliet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an emergency meeting Monday night, the city’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that enacts an executive order to declare a state of emergency for the city.

The order follows a declaration of emergency by President Donald Trump and Governor Bill Lee.

According to the order, the local declaration of emergency does the following:

It authorizes the City Manager to move forward with certain emergency management functions and authorizes the City Manager to request and respond to requests of aid from other jurisdictions when necessary.

It suspends various procedures and formalities otherwise required under our local and state laws as it pertains to taking necessary action to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our community.

The City Manager is now authorized to enter into contracts and incur obligations, as needed, to employ permanent and temporary employees as warranted, and otherwise appropriate and expend public funds as deemed necessary.

This Order is the most aggressive approach our city is legally authorized to take concerning certain aspects of business-related regulations and adopts the Governor’s Executive Order No. 17 signed on March 22, 2020 and all further Executive Orders concerning COVID-19.

Executive Order No. 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more individuals and also enacts the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars and any food or drink establishment: Social gatherings of 10 or more people are now prohibited; All dine-in restaurant offerings are prohibited, however, drive-thru, take-out and delivery options remain in place, and this includes food and alcohol; All gyms and exercise facilities are hereby temporarily closed. If you are questioning whether your facility qualifies as a gym or exercise facility, operate on the assumption that it does; All visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities are prohibited, and regional health facilities are closed to visitors, as announced late last week; This Order urges our citizens to practice the guidelines set forth by the CDC, including social distancing, proper hygiene, staying at home when possible, and remaining calm.



The city of Mt. Juliet has also set up a new website with information and resources pertaining to COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Wilson County had a total of six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

