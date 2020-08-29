State leaders work to help Tennesseans with disabilities navigate pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State leaders are working to help Tennesseans with disabilities get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Brad Turner, said one of their main focuses was testing, which was not mandatory.

“It was very important for me to allow a person to maintain the dignity of choosing their own decision from a medical perspective and that’s really what went into that. Plus, the bottom line is it’s the right thing to do. What is the right way to treat someone else, especially someone with disabilities that we have a good relationship with,” Turner said.

He added that one challenge for other states was institutions for people with disabilities. He’s glad Tennessee moved away from having them years ago because they avoided major issues with COVID-19 spreading in those facilities.

As the state continues reopening its economy, Turner said he wanted business owners to know the DIDD has a pool of employees ready to work.

“Diversity is having a seat at the table, inclusion is having a voice at the table, but belonging is actually having that voice heard. And for the first time in the life of our community they’re actually having their voice heard about what they want to do and time after time they always tell us we want to go to work,” Turner said.

He has a daughter with disabilities as well and said there were about 25,000 people in the DIDD’s network.

“When I see people wearing a mask, when I hear about people washing their hands and social distancing her face comes to mind for me because I know they’re taking her health and her well being into account,” said Turner.

