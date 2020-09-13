State leaders to discuss education challenges highlighted in pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee state representatives will discuss educating students during the pandemic next week.

Memphis Representative Mark White is chairman of the House Education Committee and said virtual learning was one of the state’s biggest challenges.

“It caught us off guard. And so we haven’t perfected it, in my opinion. We haven’t perfected the virtual online learning yet. I think it’s a good supplement but as far as taking the place of in-person, we’re not there,” the Republican lawmaker said. “Especially when most of our state is rural counties and I talk to superintendents everyday. They don’t have broadband in maybe a half or a third of their county. If you don’t have broadband, you don’t have virtual so, many of them, that’s why they’re having to bring their children back.”

White added that he feared what could happen by the second half of the school year if broadband issues aren’t improved.

“It is my contention that when we go back into session next January we’re going to have to see a lot of issues where children are falling behind, especially your early years when you learn to read, your pre-k through third grade, first and second grade. I think we’re going to have to be very aware of what our challenges are because we are challenged in this virtual world,” said White.

He said Tennessee needed to take a lesson from its own history book.

“I went back and read the history of the TVA in 1933 when Tennessee did not have electricity coming into the homes – a lot of poverty and things,” said White. “So, I think we need another TVA moment right now where we’re going to have to have a public and private partnership to get broadband into the homes the same way as running water and electricity are today. If we’re going to be faced with what we’re facing now, even though I’m a fan of children being back in the classroom, online learning is a part of our future also.”

The Education Committee’s Summer Study hearing is set for September 22nd at 1:00 p.m. and September 23 at 9:00 a.m. State Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn agreed to be there to answer questions from state leaders.

