State launches online scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccines



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pulmonologist at Williamson Medical Group, has played a critical role in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but gives credit where credit is due.



“Tennessee is in the top three in the country for vaccinations for COVID. I think that’s a remarkable success for the Department of Health here in Tennessee,” Dr. Milstone said.

According to the most recent data released by the state, 215,427 Tennesseans have received their first vaccine dose as of January 7. Of those, more than 4,561 people have received their second shot. The problem facing many now, as the suggested 21 or 28-day timeline to receive a second dose approaches, appointments are booked solid for weeks.



Dr. Spyros Kalams is the principal investigator of the Moderna trial at Vanderbilt.

“We’re only making more and more doses. They’re not slowing down,” Dr. Kalams said.

Kalams believes there’s enough available vaccines, but the challenge is distribution.

New 2 has been in communication with the Tennessee Department of Health regarding scheduling issues. The State’s response reads in part: “Tennessee is now receiving allocations designated for the administration of the second vaccine dose to those individuals vaccinated last month.”



The plan moving forward? As doses ship out to counties, more spots will open up.

The state launched a COVID-19 vaccine online scheduling system to help streamline the process. Tennesseans can search for their county. A box with vaccine information pops up outlining the current vaccine phase, if appointments are required, along with a link to a scheduling site.



Here available time slots will show, or information will be provided on how to sign up on the priority waitlist.



While most counties now have this tool, Davidson County does not have an active scheduling site yet, as they work through vaccinating health care workers and first responders. However, residents can join a standby list by emailing COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov. Details about how the system will prioritize recipients for their second vaccine dose, if at all, is unclear at this time.