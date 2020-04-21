Live Now
State expected to release number of COVID-19 cases, deaths at Tennessee nursing homes

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The state will release a breakdown later this week showing the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus in each nursing home across Tennessee, according to the governor.

During his daily news conference Monday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee said the Tennessee Department of Health would provide the specific numbers, including both residents and staff members, beginning Wednesday.

The state health department had been providing a list of nursing homes with two or more diagnosed cases of COVID-19, but had not released specific numbers.

Signature HealthCARE revealed last week that three residents died over a one-week period at its facility in Putnam County. The company added that 21 residents and staff members at its Bordeaux facility had tested positive.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has said at least 20 residents at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing have died following a coronavirus outbreak at that nursing home.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford76
Benton4
Bledsoe10
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell13
Cannon8
Carroll15
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester8
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee20
Crockett6
Cumberland58
Davidson 1,675
Decatur4
DeKalb12
Dickson46
Dyer28
Fayette46
Fentress4
Franklin27
Gibson31
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene35
Grundy25
Hamblen8
Hamilton118
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys6
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox193
Lake4
Lauderdale16
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln10
Loudon23
Macon34
Madison87
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe11
Montgomery122
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam96
Rhea2
Roane8
Robertson116
Rutherford328
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier26
Shelby1,839
Smith14
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner518
Tipton83
Trousdale21
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson357
Wilson 185
Residents of other states/countries273
Pending57
Total Casesas of (4/20/20)7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam3
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby35
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner31
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)152

