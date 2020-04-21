State expected to release number of COVID-19 cases, deaths at Tennessee nursing homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The state will release a breakdown later this week showing the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus in each nursing home across Tennessee, according to the governor.

During his daily news conference Monday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee said the Tennessee Department of Health would provide the specific numbers, including both residents and staff members, beginning Wednesday.

The state health department had been providing a list of nursing homes with two or more diagnosed cases of COVID-19, but had not released specific numbers.

Signature HealthCARE revealed last week that three residents died over a one-week period at its facility in Putnam County. The company added that 21 residents and staff members at its Bordeaux facility had tested positive.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has said at least 20 residents at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing have died following a coronavirus outbreak at that nursing home.

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 76 Benton 4 Bledsoe 10 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 6 Cumberland 58 Davidson 1,675 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 46 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 35 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 118 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 193 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 87 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 122 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 96 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 116 Rutherford 328 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 26 Shelby 1,839 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 518 Tipton 83 Trousdale 21 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 357 Wilson 185 Residents of other states/countries 273 Pending 57 Total Cases – as of (4/20/20) 7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 3 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 31 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20) 152

