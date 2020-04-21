State expected to release number of COVID-19 cases, deaths at Tennessee nursing homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The state will release a breakdown later this week showing the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus in each nursing home across Tennessee, according to the governor.
During his daily news conference Monday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee said the Tennessee Department of Health would provide the specific numbers, including both residents and staff members, beginning Wednesday.
The state health department had been providing a list of nursing homes with two or more diagnosed cases of COVID-19, but had not released specific numbers.
Signature HealthCARE revealed last week that three residents died over a one-week period at its facility in Putnam County. The company added that 21 residents and staff members at its Bordeaux facility had tested positive.
Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has said at least 20 residents at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing have died following a coronavirus outbreak at that nursing home.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|76
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|10
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|58
|Davidson
|1,675
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|46
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|35
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|118
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|193
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|87
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|122
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|96
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|116
|Rutherford
|328
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|26
|Shelby
|1,839
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|518
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|21
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|357
|Wilson
|185
|Residents of other states/countries
|273
|Pending
|57
|Total Cases – as of (4/20/20)
|7,238
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|35
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152
