State COVID-19 testing centers in rural counties important for asymptomatic cases

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County is seeing its biggest spike of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, from 25 new cases on October 23 to 172 cases on October 30.

“We still have all of our critical care beds filled at this point, we expanded from 26 to 30 which was part of our surge plan, we have an additional 8 beds that will be coming online in the next two weeks,” said Alan Watson, CEO of Maury Regional Health.

Watson added that they’ve seen a bit of relief in hospitalizations the last few days, but expects it to get worse as the holidays approach and people gather.

Tennessee Department of Health statistics show the spike of cases is across all rural counties, but these numbers only reflect those that can get access to a test.

“The tests that we can run internally, they’re allocated out based on size of organization and so our allocation is lower than what Vanderbilt would get, or another larger facility, and so we reserve those testing platforms for patients that show up in our emergency departments and clinics who are symptomatic. We depend on the state to help us with those that are asymptomatic,” explained Watson.

In an effort to curb the rising case counts in rural areas, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is deploying the National Guard to help set up mass testing sites again in six counties Saturday.

“Some of the department of healths are still doing their testing at their county health departments,” said Lt. Col. Justin Olander, Joint Taskforce Medical Commander with the Tennessee National Guard, “Those hours are limited due to the number of staff, but this provides an opportunity on the weekend for the individuals that may be working during the week during the hours that we’re normally testing.”

“For those that are asymptomatic, we really encourage them to use the health department and these sites,” added Watson.

Since March, the National Guard has tested half a million Tennesseans. The sites will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for anyone and testing is free.

Here are the locations across the state:

West Tennessee

Houston County

EMS Station

2400 W. Main St.

Erin, TN

Weakley County

Martin Fire Station #3

126 University Plaza Drive

Martin, TN

Middle Tennessee

Macon County

Macon County Fairground

231 Russell Drive

Lafayette, TN

Maury County

Maury County Health Department

1909 Hampshire Pike

Columbia, TN

East Tennessee

Campbell County

Jellico High School

141 High School Lane

Jellico, TN

Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department

3469 New Hwy. 68

Madisonville, TN

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE