State BOE implements emergency rules for remainder of school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s State Board of Education implemented a series of emergency rules Thursday, to impact the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Board members voted on the new rules which will remain in place for 180 days.

Among the changes, in order to graduate, this year’s seniors must have 20 credits, as of March 20, 2020. That’s down from the normal 22.

TCAP testing will stay suspended for this academic year. High school seniors will not be required to take the ACT or SAT to graduate, and educators whose licenses are expiring in August will have an additional year to renew them.

While the steps are being taken to prepare for it, at this point school has not been canceled for the rest of the current year. The decision to do so must be made by the governor’s office.

