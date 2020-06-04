State adds guidance for community events amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced new guidance Thursday for community events as well as updated guidance for close contact businesses, exercise facilities, recreation activities, etc. under the Tennessee Pledge.

The new recommendations are for large community events such as fairs, festivals, expos, and parades and now these events can be held in the state in accordance with social distancing guidelines. The new and updated guidance applies to 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, excluding Davidson, Shelby, Madison, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan Counties that will continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans.

Updated guidelines now focus on social distancing measures rather than strict capacity limits. The guidelines for close contact businesses also provide guidance for resuming certain services that require the removal of face coverings.

“Thanks to the continued hard work of Tennesseans and business owners operating responsibly, we’re able to further reopen our state’s economy,” said Governor Bill Lee. “These new guidelines provide useful information so that we can enjoy the events that connect us to our neighbors and communities, and allow businesses to operate in a way that protects the wellbeing of their customers and employees.”

To protect Tennesseans from the spread of COVID-19 at large community vents, venues “should implement measures to encourage social distancing, reduce occupancy and crowd density, encourge the use of cloth face coverings and increase sanitization.

Full guidelines can be found on TNpledge.com.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE