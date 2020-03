FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN) — Starbucks employees will still see a paycheck — even if they don’t work during the coronavirus outbreak.

The coffee chain has closed all of its u-s locations — with the exception of drive-thru and delivery orders.

Starbucks leaders say they will pay employees for the next 30 days.

It’s up to employees if they work or not.

Starbucks closed about 80-percent of its chinese locations in february.

It’s since reopened most of its locations there.