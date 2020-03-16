Starbucks shifts stores to ‘to-go’ due to coronavirus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Starbucks announced Sunday its company-owned stores across the U.S. and Canada will shift to a “to go” model for at least two weeks to encourage social distancing.

While customers can still walk up to the counter and order, there will be no seating in stores.

Starbucks says it may temporarily close stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses. It’s possible other locations will be closed or see reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID –19 cases, according to a news release.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE