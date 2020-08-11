Staff: Dickson restaurant closes temporarily due to ‘close contact’ with COVID-19 case

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant of Dickson is closing for the time being, according to their Facebook page.

Restaurant officials released the following statement:

Due to close contact to a Covid-19 Case, including today and until further notice, El Mariachi will be closed. During this time we will be taking the proper sanitary measures to ensure everyone’s safety; our staff members will be tested and we will be sanitizing the restaurant. Thank you Dickson County for always being supportive

We will keep y’all updated! El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant of Dickson

No other information was immediately released.

