St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon set to continue amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon is still on schedule for next month in downtown Nashville.

Race organizers said they are monitoring the developments with COVID-19 but as of now, there are no plans for the race to be altered.

The race is set to take place on April 25. Race organizers released a statement, which reads:

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series is aware of the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 that has resulted in the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring it a pandemic of international concern. In response, and to prevent the virus from spreading further, governments around the world are taking a wide set of measures, including limitations on gatherings, events, and school activities, as well as travel and entry restrictions. We are monitoring the situation with public health officials to follow and implement measures dictated by health agencies and governments. At this stage, the Tennessee Department of Health does not propose altering arrangements for public events taking place after March, therefore, as of now, we will be proceeding with the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon as planned on April 25. We will continue to take the appropriate actions on an event-by-event basis, following the decisions made by the respective authorities and agencies. Updates for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series events can be found at www.runrocknroll.com/updates with further direction to the running community found here.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

