Springfield plant closes to test employees for coronavirus

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Springfield plant has shut down until Monday to allow for all employees to get tested for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

Linda Lascara, the Vice President of UNARCO said Tuesday night that there had been positive cases of the coronavirus, so the decision was made to close the plant and “allow employees to get tested;” however, Lascara added that “everyone will have to provide documentation of a negative result before they are allowed back to work.”

During the closure, Lascara said the company will deep-clean the plant and spray all equipment. She explained this is part of a “rigorous cleaning schedule that started in March.”

Lascara did not disclose how many employees had tested positive for the virus.

