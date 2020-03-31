Springfield parks set to close, Greenway trail remains open

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — City of Springfield officials said that all parks in will be closing there starting at midnight on Tuesday, March 31.

However, the Springfield Greenway trail will remain open.

Parking for the trail will be available at the Legion Field/North Main Street trailhead and J. Travis Price Park. Garner Street Park will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The Legacy Golf Course is still open at this time. Officials said precautions have been taken to follow CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Those include:

Limiting carts to only one golfer

Disinfecting carts after each round

Limiting the number of people in the clubhouse

Ensuring distance between groups.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we work to prioritize the safety of our community and staff.” Gina Holt, Springfield City Manager

