Springfield parks reopen to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parks in Springfield will be reopening this week, following Governor Lee’s guidelines.

City parks will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 12. These include Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Garner Street Park, and J. Travis Price Park.

Spaces available for use are:

  • Walking track
  • Open spaces
  • Dog park
  • Tennis courts

Areas that remain closed are:

  • Playgrounds
  • Athletic fields
  • Pavilions

Park visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines which include social distancing and wearing masks or facial coverings. 

