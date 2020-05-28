Live Now
Springfield Heights reports fourth COVID-19 death

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, Springfield Heights Assisted Living reported a fourth resident at the facility has died.  

In addition, the facility announced two new COVID-19 cases among residents and an additional staff member who tested positive. Springfield Heights said a total of 14 patients have tested positive at the facility.  

According to a statement from Americare Senior Living, several residents and one staff member have recovered from the virus.  

All Springfield Heights residents are currently being quarantined. 

