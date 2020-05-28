Springfield Heights reports fourth COVID-19 death

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, Springfield Heights Assisted Living reported a fourth resident at the facility has died.

In addition, the facility announced two new COVID-19 cases among residents and an additional staff member who tested positive. Springfield Heights said a total of 14 patients have tested positive at the facility.

According to a statement from Americare Senior Living, several residents and one staff member have recovered from the virus.

All Springfield Heights residents are currently being quarantined.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)