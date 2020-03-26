Springfield funeral home stays open, makes changes during COVID-19 crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bob Bell has been in the funeral home business for many years.

“I started in 1982 and it has been in my family since 1842 so I am the fifth generation,” said Bell.

In that time he has seen a number of changes, but with the spread of COVID-19, he has been forced to make some changes.

“Well normally during a visitation we have 75 to 100 people in here and now we can only allow 10 at one time,” said Bell.

Robertson County has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but being in the funeral business means he must continue on.

“We are allowing families to have a memorial at a later time and we don’t charge for that,” said Bell. “Just trying to let them get through this.”

Like many businesses, Bell has moved some of his work online.

“They can get full funeral pricing online and arrange it and submit it and it limits the amount of time they have to be exposed to other people,” said Bell.

Another industry forced to make changes by a virus that continues to spread, but Bell says he will do his best to keep things as normal as possible for grieving families.

“Allowing to grieve the way they should be able to during normal times you just have to do it with less people,” said Bell.

