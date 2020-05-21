Springfield Electrolux factory closes again due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A spokesperson for Electrolux tells News 2 that the Springfield factory has closed again after it was learned two employees there had confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the spokesperson, the cases were immediately communicated to employees and the factory was closed. Normal operations are expected to restart on Friday.

“This will allow crews to fog, sanitize, and disinfect the building. In addition, we have already implemented many safety steps including temperature scans, protective barriers, increased janitorial cleaning, sanitizing in high-traffic, high touch common areas, and mandatory social distancing and face masks,” said the company spokesperson in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE