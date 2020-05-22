Springfield Electrolux closes once again due to COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Electrolux factory in Springfield closed once again Thursday following additional COVID-19 cases.

Company officials said they confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday night. The company also closed earlier this month due to a COIVD-19 case.

Electrolux said it took immediate action and closed the factory. During the closure, they used crews to fog, sanitize and disinfect the building. On top of that, the company has implemented temperature scans, protective barriers and increased janitorial cleaning, among other things.

The manufacturing facility planned to resume normal operations Friday.

