Spring Hill placing hotspots in police cruisers for community WiFi

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Spring Hill is providing 24/7 access to the internet for citizens in the community through new drive-up hotspots placed in police cruisers located around the city.

Beginning Monday, residents can drive up to the parking lots of the following locations for free internet access:

Spring Hill Public Library (first two rows of parking spots)

City Hall (first and second tiers of parking spots

Port Royal Park

Kohl’s at The Crossings

Publix

Cambell A / People’s Church

To access the WiFi at the library, log-in at springhilllibrary.org with no password necessary. SHPublic is the network for City Hall, no login required. For all other locations, locate the police cruiser and look for the WiFi Network name and password visible from the dashboard. Please do not touch the police cruiser.

“This program will allow for homework, eBooks, eAudio, and email access as well as access to

other databases and resources. Movies may be downloaded as well, but streaming is not

recommended as it will take up too much bandwidth. Just download and watch from home,” said the City of Spring Hill in a release.

For any difficulty accessing the WiFi, please contact Dana Juriew at djuriew@springhilltn.org

or call 931-486-2932.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE