Spring Hill HS to shut down for cleaning following increase in COVID-19 cases

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Spring Hill High School will be closed to everyone on Thursday, September 10 to disinfect the school.

A statement from school officials announced an in-person return on Wednesday, September 23, except for seniors who will return on Tuesday, September 22 to take their ACT Assessments.

Teachers and staff who do not have symptoms will return to work masked on Friday, September 11, to teach remotely from their classrooms.

“We apologize for the short notice but with COVID-19 things don’t always go as planned and we are having to make this last-minute decision,” school officials said in a message sent out to parents and guardians.

