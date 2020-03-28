1  of  31
Closings
Spain reports record number of virus deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak

by: The Associated Press

MADRID (WKRN) — Spain has seen its deadliest day yet during the coronavirus crisis with 832 deaths reported on Saturday for a total of 5,690 fatalities. Infections have increased by over 8,000 in 24 hours to reach a national total of 72,248.

Spain is approaching two weeks of its stay-at-home restrictions and store closings but its infections and deaths keep rising. On Friday, Spain reported a total of 64,059 cases and 4,858 deaths.

The medical system is being pushed to the limits in the hot spots in Madrid and northeast Catalonia with doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers falling ill at an alarming rate and working non-stop.

Pablo Rojo, an ambulance medic at Barcelona’s Dos de Maig hospital, says the average age is decreasing. He says: “They’re not 80 years old anymore, they are now 30 and 40 years old.”

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson4
Bedford1
Benton2
Blount6
Bradley6
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll4
Cheatham7
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Cumberland6
Davidson 216
DeKalb3
Dickson9
Dyer3
Fayette3
Franklin3
Gibson2
Greene8
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton30
Hardin 1
Hawkins2
Houston2
Jefferson5
Knox31
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon6
Macon1
Madison3
Marion2
Maury7
McMinn 3
Meigs1
Monroe2
Montgomery9
Overton1
Perry2
Putnam13
Roane1
Robertson22
Rutherford39
Scott2
Sevier6
Shelby201
Smith1
Sullivan 6
Sumner58
Tipton10
Unicoi1
Washington10
White1
Williamson91
Wilson 20
Residents of other states/countries141
Pending172
Total Casesas of (3/27/20)1,203

