Southern Heritage Classic canceled, including TSU vs. Jackson State game

MEMPHIS, Tenn., (WKRN) – Organizers of the Southern Heritage Classic, which includes an annual football game between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University, said all its events have been canceled.

Officials said the event usually draws more than 75,000 attendees with events like the tailgate, football game, and parade in Orange Mound.

After management reviewed the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive about COVID-19, they said the massive crowds had the potential to increase the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 31st annual event was scheduled for September 10-12, 2020 and those who purchased tickets for the football game can get a refund.

“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider the SHC one of the major highlights of the year. The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors, and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible,” said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic.

Anyone seeking more information can call Southern Heritage Classic Headquarters at 901.398.6655, 1.800.332.1991.