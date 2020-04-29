Southeast Nashville now epicenter of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The epicenter of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County is now in the Southeast Nashville and Antioch communities, according to Metro’s coronavirus taskforce.

The weekly COVID-10 “heatmap” released by Metro’s coronavirus taskforce Tuesday shows the majority of current cases are located in the southern portion of Davidson County.

District leaders say there are a few reasons why.

Southeast Nashville has a high percentage of essential workers and several diverse immigrant communities. But most people who have to go to work don’t have personal protective equipment.

“I know one thing for sure, we don’t have enough access to PPE,” said Metro Councilmember for District 30, Sandra Sepulveda. “You have so many essential workers who do not have the proper protection, you go to the grocery store, people don’t have masks, they go to work at construction sites and they don’t have masks, we need employers to notify employees when someone is showing symptoms and have gone to get tested we need employers to provide PPE, we need construction sites to have enough handwashing stations.”

City leaders said it is important everyone has access to resources, which is why district leaders are translating Mayor John Cooper’s news conferences into Spanish and hold weekly calls with the taskforce to express their concerns.

“We’re having to deal with such a high concentration of these cases in Southeast Nashville that it’s a lot it’s a lot to have to deal with, any help that anyone can give us would be greatly appreciated, there is just a lot to do,” said Sepulveda.

The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 167 Benton 6 Bledsoe 589 Blount 55 Bradley 46 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 33 Crockett 7 Cumberland 70 Davidson 2,383 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 71 Dyer 33 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 32 Gibson 41 Giles 5 Grainger 5 Greene 42 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 149 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 4 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 214 Lake 50 Lauderdale 17 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 28 Macon 39 Madison 128 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 40 McMinn 70 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 14 Montgomery 139 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 8 Putnam 115 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 434 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 46 Shelby 2,376 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 608 Tipton 96 Trousdale 50 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 18 White 5 Williamson 399 Wilson 249 Residents of other states/countries 251 Pending 35 Total Cases – as of (4/28/20) 10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 5 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 10 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 35 Trousdale 1 Williamson 8 Wilson 3 Out of state 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20) 188

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE