Sources: Governor Bill Lee set to issue ‘shelter-in-place’ order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is ready to announce a statewide ‘shelter-in-place’ order, officials close the governor tell News 2.
Governor Lee has been resistant to a statewide order since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of statewide doctors criticized Governor Lee’s attitude toward the pandemic and have been calling for him to do more to protect the citizens of the state.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|9
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|10
|Bradley
|9
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|Davidson
|364
|DeKalb
|4
|Dickson
|12
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|5
|Gibson
|5
|Giles
|1
|Greene
|12
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|40
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|4
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|52
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|5
|Marion
|6
|Maury
|11
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|24
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|27
|Rutherford
|57
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|7
|Shelby
|396
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|11
|Sumner
|164
|Tipton
|16
|Trousdale
|3
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|111
|Wilson
|32
|Residents of other states/countries
|192
|Pending
|101
|Total Cases – as of (3/30/20)
|1,834
