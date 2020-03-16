1  of  24
Sources: Cyberattack on HHS meant to slow coronavirus response

(ABC NEWS) —The Department of Health and Human Services experienced some form of cyberattack attack Sunday night related to its coronavirus response, administration sources confirmed to ABC News Monday.

The attempt was to slow down operations, sources said.

The nature and origin of the attack is still under investigation.

The attack was first reported by Bloomberg.

“As federal state and local governments focus on handling the current public health crisis, national security officials are also tracking other threats — in particular those posed by terrorist or extremist groups and foreign adversaries who may seek to take advantage of all of the attention being focused on the coronavirus and conduct an attack,” said John Cohen, a former acting Undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security and contributor to ABC News.

