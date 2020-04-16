Some unemployed Tennesseans receive stimulus payment, as others continue to wait

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Like so many other Americans, Tiffiney Jenkins, had to change up daily life because of COVID-19.

“It is definitely a scary scary time,” said Jenkins. “We just stay home and go out once a week to get some food.”

Jenkins has also had to make other changes as she finds herself currently unemployed.

“Definitely my first time never working,” said Jenkins. “I have worked since I was 16 it is very weird.”

Jenkins finds herself among the ever-growing number of Tennesseans who have also filed for unemployment. That number almost 250,000 who have filed unemployment claims in the latest three week period.

As she waits for her unemployment check, she says her family is lucky because her husband still has work.

“If we didn’t have any money coming in, we would have had to borrow money from somebody just so we could get food.”

On Wednesday, many people around the nation started receiving their stimulus checks, Jenkins was one of those people.

“I looked at six o’clock this morning, and my stimulus was in there, I was very excited,” said Jenkins. “I immediately texted my landlord and said I have money. I can give you some money.”

Jenkins used her $1,200 to pay some of her bills and pay rent, she says she will save some for the uncertain weeks ahead.

Who is eligible?

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work-eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:

$75,000 for individuals

$112,500 for head of household filers and

$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:

$75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly

Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.

Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE