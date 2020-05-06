Some Tennessee salons reopen for business Wednesday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hair salons and barbershops in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will reopen to customers Wednesday.

Carson’s Barbershop in Franklin closed its doors on March 15. The staff is looking forward to getting back to work with new protocols in place.

The barbershop has been in business for 14 years, including six at the Franklin location on Columbia Avenue. During the shutdown, owner Angie Carson did what she could to keep her employees paid, including selling T-shirts on Facebook to raise money.

Carson’s will open at half capacity and barbers will work in separate rooms to maintain social distancing. They will not take appointments, instead, customers have to follow a number system. Each will get a number and wait outside until they are called. Staff will sanitize areas after use.

Carson said it will take a while for small businesses like hers to recover.

“It is very exciting, we’re all anxious to get back to work. It has been tough financially, you are self-employed and you are your only income, you really do need that. When it’s taken away, it makes it hard,” explained Carson.

Now as they prepare to reopen, there are strict protocols for clients and staff in place.

“We are more sanitized in here, trained to be sanitized, than just going to the grocery store when you are in the grocery store everyone is touching everything in there and then you are going right behind and touching it, and bringing all of that stuff inside your house when you get home. In here, we’re cleaning after each person, we’ve always done that. It’s a lot more sanitized, and we’re one-on-one, so we don’t have mobs of people coming in at one time,” said Carson.

The shop will have masks available for clients, if needed. Carson’s Barbershop reopens at 8:30 a.m.

