Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
coronavirus

Some Tennessee restaurants prepare to reopen Monday, others remain closed

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many restaurants across Tennessee will be allowed to reopen Monday at half occupancy under a plan unveiled last week by Governor Bill Lee.

During a news conference Friday morning, the governor revealed the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s roll-out of guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 of the 95 counties to re-open, while keeping employees and customers safe.

Governor Lee said Tennessee restaurants would be allowed to reopen Monday at 50-percent capacity. He recommended that employees in both industries wear cloth face coverings and that business owners follow federal guidelines for hygiene and workplace sanitation standards related to the pandemic.

Puckett’s was one of the first restaurants in the state to announce several of its locations would open Monday morning.

The owner said Puckett’s in Franklin, Columbia and Murfreesboro would open at 7 a.m. for dine-in service with some guidelines in place, including 50-percent capacity with customers seated at every other table. The restaurant said staff members would have their temperatures taken prior to clocking in each day. and would be wearing masks and gloves at all times, with frequent changing of gloves.

Puckett’s added there will be sanitation stations all over their restaurants with tables and chairs disinfected between guests.

Other restaurant owners in Tennessee have said they will wait to reopen. That includes Guacamole’s in Clarksville.

“I don’t want to to get a call, you know, so-and-so worker is not coming because he’s sick, or my brother’s in the hospital or one of our customers, so I think it’s too soon maybe wait a couple more weeks,” Guacamole owner Javier Nunez said.

The “Tennessee Pledge” applies to 89 of the state’s 95 counties, excluding Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which will have their own strategies. Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled his four-phase plan for reopening the city on Thursday morning.

As part of the plan, Governor Lee has said retail stores can open Wednesday at 50-percent capacity.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson25
Bedford159
Benton6
Bledsoe588
Blount53
Bradley43
Campbell14
Cannon10
Carroll16
Carter12
Cheatham36
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee32
Crockett7
Cumberland67
Davidson 2,236
Decatur4
DeKalb13
Dickson66
Dyer31
Fayette52
Fentress4
Franklin29
Gibson38
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene41
Grundy28
Hamblen15
Hamilton141
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins29
Haywood18
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman41
Houston4
Humphreys9
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson2
Knox210
Lake48
Lauderdale18
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon27
Macon38
Madison101
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 14
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe13
Montgomery136
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton7
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam109
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson136
Rutherford405
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier45
Shelby2,296
Smith19
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner593
Tipton94
Trousdale48
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren5
Washington52
Wayne2
Weakley19
White4
Williamson397
Wilson 233
Residents of other states/countries332
Pending37
Total Casesas of (4/26/20)9,667

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson23
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford9
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner34
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/26/20)181

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories