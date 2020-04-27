Some Tennessee restaurants prepare to reopen Monday, others remain closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many restaurants across Tennessee will be allowed to reopen Monday at half occupancy under a plan unveiled last week by Governor Bill Lee.
During a news conference Friday morning, the governor revealed the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s roll-out of guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 of the 95 counties to re-open, while keeping employees and customers safe.
Governor Lee said Tennessee restaurants would be allowed to reopen Monday at 50-percent capacity. He recommended that employees in both industries wear cloth face coverings and that business owners follow federal guidelines for hygiene and workplace sanitation standards related to the pandemic.
Puckett’s was one of the first restaurants in the state to announce several of its locations would open Monday morning.
The owner said Puckett’s in Franklin, Columbia and Murfreesboro would open at 7 a.m. for dine-in service with some guidelines in place, including 50-percent capacity with customers seated at every other table. The restaurant said staff members would have their temperatures taken prior to clocking in each day. and would be wearing masks and gloves at all times, with frequent changing of gloves.
Puckett’s added there will be sanitation stations all over their restaurants with tables and chairs disinfected between guests.
Other restaurant owners in Tennessee have said they will wait to reopen. That includes Guacamole’s in Clarksville.
“I don’t want to to get a call, you know, so-and-so worker is not coming because he’s sick, or my brother’s in the hospital or one of our customers, so I think it’s too soon maybe wait a couple more weeks,” Guacamole owner Javier Nunez said.
The “Tennessee Pledge” applies to 89 of the state’s 95 counties, excluding Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which will have their own strategies. Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled his four-phase plan for reopening the city on Thursday morning.
As part of the plan, Governor Lee has said retail stores can open Wednesday at 50-percent capacity.
