Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators

Tony Miller, Yakima County emergency management director; Horace Ward, operations manager of Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management; and Blake Scully, a resource supply officer, fromleft, evaluate how many ventilators arrived from the weekly supply shipment Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management in Union Gap, Wash. (Amanda Ray/Yakima Herald-Republic via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some states and cities that have been shipped masks, gloves, ventilators and other essential equipment from the nation’s medical stockpile to fight the coronavirus have gotten an unwelcome surprise: the material is unusable.

Nearly 6,000 medical masks sent to Alabama had dry rot. More than 150 ventilators sent to Los Angeles were broken and had to be repaired. In Oregon, it was masks with faulty elastic that could cause the straps to snap.

The CDC has acknowledged that some items in the U.S. stockpile have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life but still were being distributed because of the urgent demand.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE