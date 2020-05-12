Some signage and barricades removed as city continues on with ‘slow streets’ effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Nashville begins to open restaurants and businesses, some roads have closed down.

“It did catch me off guard when I first drove through there,” said Nick Miller who lives in The Nations.​​

In an effort to allow more outdoor space for walking, running, and biking, the city opened up 4.5 miles of roadway. These roads will only be temporarily shutdown.​

​The first eight closures will be in the following neighborhood locations:​

• N. 17th St. from Holly St. to McEwen Ave.​

• 18th Ave. N. from Cass St. to 11th Ave. N.​

• Bowling Ave. from Woodlawn Dr. to Whitland Ave.​

• Grace St. from Joseph Ave. to Lischey Ave.

​• Indiana Ave. from 51st Ave N. to 44th Ave. N.​

• Oriole Place from Lone Oak Rd. to Shackleford Rd.​

• Owendale Dr. from Kinwood Dr. to Mossdale Dr.​

• Straightaway Ave. from Chapel Ave. to Porter Rd.​​

“It is pretty cool to see they are encouraging people to get out and walk,” said Miller. “We noticed people out walking and the traffic has been diverted to the outer streets so I have noticed there is more congestion there.”​​

On Sunday, some of the barricades along Bowling Avenue were removed, and it wasn’t by the city. ​​

A spokesperson with Metro Public Works said: “Saturday morning Metro Public Works installed barricades and signage around Bowling Ave as part of our Slow Streets initiative. After conversation with the council member, we agreed to explore the possibility of a weekend-only closure at that location and agreed to remove signage and barricades on Monday Morning (this morning). On Sunday, it came to our attention that some of the signage and barricades had been removed. They were not removed by Metro. This morning when our inspector went out to the site, he found some signage and barricades in place, and others missing. Per our conversation with the council member, we removed all remaining signage and barricades this morning. We are evaluating that location for a weekend-only closure. The street is currently open to thru traffic.”​​

The closures will align with Mayor Cooper’s phased approach to reopening Nashville businesses. The streets used for walking, biking, and running will open again in phase three.​​

