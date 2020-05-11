Some Nashville restaurants choose not to reopen dining rooms under Phase One

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some restaurants in Davidson County will not be opening up their dining rooms Monday as some have decided to stay closed or to keep their services limited.

Country Cafe on Mufreesboro Road in South Nashville just reopened for curbside service last week and even though they are allowed to restart dine in service, they aren’t ready to do so just yet.

Owners of the popular breakfast spot said at the moment, they feel they can’t keep their customers happy by offering both the curbside and dine in options. Other restaurants across the city are choosing to stay closed because they aren’t convinced it will be safe or profitable.

But for any who reopen, the Metro Public Health Department is stepping up its enforcement of the Phase One guidelines.

Investigators will respond to formal complaints and if a business does not comply after three visits, they can be subject to a fine or even loss of permits. The department has expanded their team to help with enforcement.

“We will be hiring 20 additional environmental health investigators. This will compliment our already existing team of 10 to assess and to assure compliance with our Phase One reopening,” explained Metro Public Health Director, Dr. Michael Caldwell.

If any business does not comply after three visits, the health department can take more extreme measures.

“There are a number of actions we can take. There is fining, as well as whatever permits they may have, depending on the type of facility they are, they will jeopardize those permits. And we don’t want it to get to that level,” added Dr. Caldwell.

All businesses reopening are required to post signage, take employees temperatures daily and provide all staff members with masks.

Enforcement teams are comprised of member from the Metro Public Health Department and Metro police. You can file a complaint on Hub Nashville.

