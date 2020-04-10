Socially-distanced Metro schools students perform ‘From a Distance’ from afar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of five students at different Metro Nashville Public Schools came together by means of technology to record their own version of a 90’s classic amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The “MNPS Social Distance 5” consists of Jess Clements and Zoe Newcombe from Overton High School, Zeth Dixon from Hume-Fogg High School, Noah Henry from Hillsboro High School and Taylor Driver from Pearl Cohn High School.
The group performed their own rendition of the Bette Midler classic, “From a Distance” and posted the video to YouTube on Friday.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Metro schools has said students will not return to class until at least April 24, though that could be extended.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|14
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|44
|Bradley
|28
|Campbell
|9
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|10
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|15
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|3
|Coffee
|10
|Cumberland
|34
|Davidson
|1,004
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|28
|Dyer
|14
|Fayette
|25
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|17
|Gibson
|16
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|22
|Grundy
|17
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|98
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|21
|Haywood
|9
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|5
|Jefferson
|12
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|157
|Lauderdale
|7
|Lawrence
|11
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|7
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|18
|Madison
|47
|Marion
|22
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|31
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|7
|Montgomery
|79
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|4
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|82
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|70
|Rutherford
|203
|Scott
|5
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|21
|Shelby
|1,006
|Smith
|5
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|34
|Sumner
|389
|Tipton
|39
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|2
|Union
|1
|Warren
|3
|Washington
|32
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|3
|Williamson
|288
|Wilson
|123
|Residents of other states/countries
|275
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (4/9/20)
|4,634
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|1
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|20
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|20
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)
|94
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: