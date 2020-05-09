coronavirus

Social distancing superhero promotes healthy ways to avoid COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — It’s a bird… It’s a plane… No, it’s not Superman…

It’s “The Super Agent”, a social distancing superhero.

Policeman JR Vasquez created this character with the aim of educating people in Oxaca, Mexico on social distancing and ways to avoid contracting COVID-19.

He said people are more likely to retain the information he’s giving if it comes from a fun character like this.

And his message is to stay at home in these times as an “Act of Love”.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories