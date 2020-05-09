Social distancing superhero promotes healthy ways to avoid COVID-19

(CNN) — It’s a bird… It’s a plane… No, it’s not Superman…

It’s “The Super Agent”, a social distancing superhero.

Policeman JR Vasquez created this character with the aim of educating people in Oxaca, Mexico on social distancing and ways to avoid contracting COVID-19.

He said people are more likely to retain the information he’s giving if it comes from a fun character like this.

And his message is to stay at home in these times as an “Act of Love”.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE