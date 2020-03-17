Social distancing: A vital part to stopping the spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a simple life adjustment that medical professionals say could save a life.

Social distancing, or keeping six feet away from others, is a vital precaution that could help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“What we’re learning now is that this really can’t be ignored,” Infectious Disease Dr. Sean Kelly said. “What might sound totally unreasonable today, might sound totally reasonable in two or three days.”

Kelly said Americans must take social distancing seriously, even though it feels unnatural right now.

“Social distancing requires us to dramatically change our lives. And so what we’re all going to have to realize is that life is not going to be normal,” Kelly said.

Kelly said we’ve never seen a pandemic like this, even though we’ve seen other viruses affect the U.S.

“That does not mean let’s have a dinner party and limit it to ten people. That means, if this meeting is not essential, don’t do it,” Kelly said.

Kelly said it will be a while before the U.S. reaches the peak of the pandemic. The CDC estimates it will be at least eight weeks before life will resume to “normal.”

