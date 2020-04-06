Social distance efforts continue at big box retailers

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Health leaders continue to stress the importance of “social distancing” but it can be tricky while shopping at big box retailers.

Some stores are taking steps to keep shoppers and employees safe.

Many updated their policies over the weekend as big box stores, grocery and home improvement stores are all making changes in an effort to comply with CDC guidelines.

Lowe’s is increasing pay for hourly employees by two dollars per hour.

Most stores are making changes to their product layout and opening up more space to maintain social distancing.

Target is providing face masks and gloves for team members to wear on the job in addition to limiting the number of people allowed inside the store at one time.

When stores reach capacity, shoppers wait outside six feet apart.

Officials across Tennessee are working hard to help businesses enforce the new protocols. In Kentucky — some counties now allow only one person per family inside stores.

Click here to review Kroger’s coronavirus guidelines. Click here to review Home Depot’s guidelines.

