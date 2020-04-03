Sobering statistic: 4 out of 5 people contract COVID-19 from those showing no symptoms at all

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’ve been told, time and time again; “Don’t go outside if you’re feeling sick.”

However, scientists and doctors have recently discovered that four out of five people who contract COVID-19 get it from someone who showed no symptoms at all.

That means, people who feel fine, are still leaving their home and passing the deadly virus around.

The proof lies in Putnam County.

Lee Rooney, the CEO of Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County, revealed Thursday evening that 320 people at the nursing home had been tested after a few positive results within the facility.

Rooney said those tests determined 28 residents and 16 staff members had the virus. He added that about 90-percent of those positive cases were asymptomatic.

In Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s daily press briefing Friday, Dr. James Hildreth, the President and CEO of Meharry Medical College told Tennesseans that a short time ago, “one of the top scientific journals published a paper that showed four out of five people who get COVID-19 get it from someone who doesn’t show symptoms.”

Dr. Aronoff, Director of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says, on average COVID-19 patients get sick after five days of exposure, some fall ill faster, others, don’t see symptoms for two weeks and that is why we quarantine for 14 days.

“When they’re symptomatic with a cough, runny nose, fever, they’re shedding a lot more of the virus than when they’re pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic,” Dr. Aronoff said. “But it’s important to recognize people can shed a lot of viruses and plenty enough, transmitting person to person even without having symptoms.”

Unlike the flu, COVID-19 moves through populations silently, with 80 percent of patients showing mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

“This virus is very transmissible,” Dr. Aronoff said. “It has moved across the globe in a short amount of time. It’s boiled down to the fact people can shed this virus and spread this virus without symptoms.” Look in the mirror, if you look healthy and feel healthy you need to tell yourself ‘I may be infected and I need to be careful and stay close to home and not interact outside of the house unless absolutely necessary.'”

News 2 asked Dr. Aronoff what he would say to those who are still visiting their friends.

“Friends who visit friends because they are feeling okay, may not be the best of friends.”

He said he made that statement because a true friend wouldn’t want to pass a virus along to someone they care about and science shows it is likely you could have COVID-19 and not even know.

“Sheltering at home, staying at home, when you feel well is absolutely necessary because we just can’t tell based on symptoms who has the virus and who does not.”

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 33 Bradley 21 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 6 Carter 3 Cheatham 11 Chester 5 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 22 Davidson 685 DeKalb 5 Dickson 21 Dyer 5 Fayette 17 Fentress 1 Franklin 12 Gibson 7 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 11 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 67 Hardeman 5 Hardin 2 Hawkins 8 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 98 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 4 Loudon 12 Macon 7 Madison 17 Marion 14 Marshall 4 Maury 20 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 41 Morgan 2 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 2 Putnam 50 Roane 3 Robertson 51 Rutherford 127 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 13 Shelby 640 Smith 3 Sullivan 18 Sumner 283 Tipton 28 Trousdale 7 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 221 Wilson 71 Residents of other states/countries 187 Pending 54 Total Cases – as of (4/3/20) 3,067

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE