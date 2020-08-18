Smyrna Elementary announces temporary distance-learning, 53 students potentially exposed to virus

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Rutherford County Schools announced 53 students and eight teachers from Smyrna Elementary now must go on a precautionary quarantine because they are either showing potential COVID-19 symptoms or they had close contact with someone who is showing symptoms.

School officials believe the students being in the same neighborhood or sharing a bus route is the possible cause for the exposure.

“Because of these high numbers and to mitigate any additional exposure, we are transitioning Smyrna Elementary School to distance-learning through Tuesday, Sept. 1,” James Evans, Rutherford Co. Schools Communication Director said in a statement sent out to parents.

Vanessa Ritter, the school’s principal, is expected to issue a follow-up message for parents to discuss logistics and additional details.

