Smyrna BBQ joint vandalized over mask mandate?

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular barbecue restaurant was vandalized in Smyrna and the owner believes it is because of the county’s mask mandate.

The owner of Better Days BBQ says he started wearing a body camera about two weeks ago after seeing resistance from some customers about the mask requirements.

“They open the door up and start screaming, ‘I’ll bust your head open’ and stuff so I’ve got the bodycam. I start shaking when they start saying ‘I’m not going to wear one’ like he was just saying just now, ‘I’m not going to wear one.’ I get scared,” Richard Petty is heard telling customers on footage he captured while working.

It was a decision Petty said he made after having too many terrifying encounters.

On Wednesday, Petty said a customer took their anger over his mask request to another level, and later that night someone busted out the windows of his small carryout restaurant.

“For the first time, somebody stood outside for a while with obscene hand gestures that I didn’t think too much of because people get upset. They are upset about the mask mandate and I get it. Not everybody wants to be imposed in this way, but that kind of attitude has never been presented here before. I’ve never had anyone upset with me before in the more than 5 years I’ve done business here so the timing makes it feel like it’s not a coincidence,” he explained.

Now with his carryout barbeque joint boarded up, this small business owner is dealing with the consequences.

“These setbacks, these costs, they are temporary, but they are expensive and the ripple effect of expenses on small businesses lasts for years.”

However, it won’t shake Petty’s positive attitude.

“Nobody going to slow me down, nobody going to break my stride, that was the theme song for yesterday. We’ve got to keep on moving,” he said.

Petty has confidence better days lie ahead.

“If a good business suffers a setback, the community will pick it up tenfold. There’s nothing you can do to stop this community from supporting what they love,” he said.

On Friday, customers lined up to show their support for Petty, who is not only the owner of Better Days BBQ, but he is the sole employee.

