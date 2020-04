SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smith County School officials posted to their Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon saying they would be extending their current closure.

Schools in the county will remain closed through Friday, May 1 due to COVID-19.

The previous closure was through April 24.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE