Smith County residents sewing masks to help as doctors, nurses face shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the fight against COVID-19 continues worldwide, the battle to find protective gear is heating up as well.

Normally, the N95 respirator masks being worn by doctors and nurses are used one time then disposed of, but some nurses say they are now being used multiple days in a row as protective gear is hard to find.

“I saw a call for masks and that hospitals and healthcare providers were running short,” said Robin Moore, who lives in Smith County.

With a shortage nationwide, some people like Moore are stepping up to help out.

“Something is certainly better than nothing,” said Moore. “I sew, so I looked into the pattern and it was something I knew I could do in about 10 minutes or less.”

Actually, it takes her seven minutes to make one mask and so far she and her friends and family have made more than 100 with plans to make more.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, there is not a shortage of protective gear, but they are welcoming any sewn masks or N95 respirator mask donations.

“We are taking donations of all sorts so folk in construction might have N95 respirators. For folks who want to sew we have the sewing project.”

If you would like to learn how to make a mask or donate, click here.

