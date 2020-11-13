Small Waynesboro community mourns loss of Doctor to Coronavirus

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flags are at half staff in Waynesboro as the small community mourns the loss of Dr. Joe Hall.

After 24 days on a ventilator, Dr. Hall passed away Thursday night due to complications from the coronavirus. In a city of fewer than 2,500 people, it’s hard to find someone who didn’t know Dr. Hall.

“I’m going to miss him, he was one of my very intelligent commissioners who cared about the community,” Wayne County Executive Jim Mangubat told News 2.

The two had a friendship since 1967.

“We were neighbors, we grew up on the same creek. This is a small town and I am a country boy, O.K., so we grew up on the same creek.”

He said Dr. Hall had a goal from the time he was in his teens to become a doctor and come back to serve Wayne County and make it a better place. Dr. Hall did just that.

“He started out mopping the floors of the hospital, literally mopping the floors when he came back,” Mangubat explained.

Dr. Hall’s resume though would soon extend to great lengths as an EMT, Director of Emergency Management Services, certified RN, Director of Nurses, Anesthetist, and the list goes on, he said.

Dr. Hall opened his own practice, Hall Medical Clinic in 2003

“He was not only a physician and my friend, he was also one of my county commissioners. He was also our coroner and medical examiner.”

Dr. Hall was a true jack of all trades.

“I mean he could change oil in a vehicle as well as suture incisions.”

He said Dr. Hall also had a heart of gold, the husband and father to three inspired many in the community to be better.

“People before self, that was Joe.”

Friday the flags were lowered at half staff in Waynesboro. Dr. Hall’s son saying mourn for a minute, but celebrate the life of Joe Hall forever.

Hall was 69 years old. His medical practice remained open Friday, despite the loss, saying that’s what Hall would have wanted.

The County Executive said they are looking at naming a road or a bridge after Dr. Hall in his honor and that the family is working on starting a medical scholarship.