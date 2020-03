FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A ‘small number of patients’ at the NHC HealthCare Franklin facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the facility.

The center has already reportedly taken steps to isolate the affected patients “to prevent additional exposure.”

JUST IN: “A small number of patients at the NHC HealthCare Franklin have tested positive for #COVID19,” according to a statement from the nursing facility. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/oxJqeSMZ0v — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) March 31, 2020

