Small businesses prepare for a decrease in summer tourism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fourth of July is one of Nashville’s biggest events for tourists and locals, but on Thursday Nashville Mayor John Cooper said it is “unlikely” the city’s holiday celebration will happen this year.

Businesses told News 2’s CB Cotton that the announcement adds to a growing list of problems.

Rob Collins, owner of Collins and Co. in Downtown Nashville, said his barbershop hasn’t been open for nearly two months after local orders shut down nonessential business.

“We call ourselves the classic shop for the modern man. We offer services that date back to the 1900s, we also offer modern services – any kind of style you’re looking for,” said Collins.

Thursday’s announcement of an extension to Metro Nashville’s Safer-At-Home order meant Collins had to do additional work to keep his business afloat.

“We’re trying to figure out the status of our PPP loans and what we can do moving forward to make sure we’re not closing our doors permanently,” said Collins.

Barbershops like his aren’t allowed to re-open until phase two of Metro Nashville’s reopen plan—phase one has yet to begin.

Collins said that when he can re-open, he knows his revenue won’t be as much as before.

In addition to his loyal clientele, he also relies on Downtown’s biggest summer attractions.

“…due to our location, we take in a lot of the tourism crowd. You know with them canceling CMA Fest and hockey being canceled….”

He added that he’s disappointed to hear the city’s Fourth of July celebration may be next on the chopping block.

“I think that we’ll take a big hit over the summer from that aspect as well if they’re going to cancel all the plans.”

Despite the disappointment, Collins said he understands the safety precautions, though he’s hopeful things can turn around.

He said with a laugh, “unfortunately, your bills don’t stop coming.”

To help keep the barbershop open, Collins has had to set up a GoFundMe page, you can donate here.

Butch Spyridon with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. released a statement about Fourth of July festivities late Thursday, saying “If we had to make the decision today, we agree with the Mayor. While we look at possible options to create an alternative to the normal event, we will make a final decision in mid-May.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE