Small businesses in Tennessee await federal help that comes with learning curve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The word patience has been used by top state officials when it comes to the help approved in Washington for small business owners.

However, small businesses around Tennessee are just learning what kind of help is available.

One of those places is Biscuit Love in the Gulch area just off downtown Nashville.



Its very name says what the place needs these days.

“Its been slow. Really slow,” said biscuit maker Randy Hendricks, “but we make it work.”

With the eatery’s chairs on tables where customers used to fill the place, Biscuit Love’s general manager is trying free delivery as one of several ways to keep business coming.

“We opened up our website,” said general manage Dustin Johansen. “We have a pantry available so you can find pounds of flour, eggs and gallons of milk.”

Like many establishments in Tennessee, the Biscuit Love general manager is trying to work through the availability of federal “forgivable” small business loans aimed at keeping employees through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think that is going to be something that is going to be helpful, but I don’t know too much about it.” said Johansen.

As the general manager waits for the small business help, he said hourly employees have had to be laid off.

The biscuit maker still on the job sums up the current situation.

“We love every business that we got coming in,” said Randy Hendricks as he made biscuits Monday morning.

Like so many still working in the restaurant business, he is thankful just to have a job.

Small business help can be accessed online.

Individual help for those seeking unemployment claims is also online.

