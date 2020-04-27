Singer in scrubs releases new songs with Nashville record label

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a pretty good chance that, by now, you’ve heard the incredible voice of Dr. Elvis Francois. The superstar singer in scrubs is a medical resident at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

He went viral after posting a video of himself in the hospital singing the song “Imagine” accompanied by fellow doctor, William Robinson.

After the success of that video, Big Machine Records, which is located right here in Nashville, reached out to Dr. Elvis to ask if he’d be willing to record something with them! He said yes, and now he has a four-song EP called “Music is Medicine” available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

The new EP has a special purpose: the proceeds from Dr. Elvis’s songs will go toward COVID-19 relief. He told News 2 the most important thing we can do is be there for each other, even in unconventional ways.

“I think the concept is that in order for us to get through this,” Dr. Elvis said. “I think it’s beautiful to see musicians come together, physicians come together, to see Uber Eats drivers make sure neighbors are getting food, to see grocery store workers still working to make sure the shelves are stocked. It’s amazing to see us coming together, and I’m excited to see that part of us.”

Dr. Elvis says that he’s honored to have something positive to share during this difficult time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE