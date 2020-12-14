Siegel High School teacher dies from COVID-19, family says

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Siegel High School teacher has died from complications due to COVID-19, according to his family.
A relative of teacher David Picklesimer posted on Facebook saying Picklesimer died of COVID-19.
The Rutherford County School District released the following statement on Mr. Picklesimer.
We are very saddened to learn of the passing of one of our educators, Mr. David Picklesimer, who is a well-respected and longtime teacher with Rutherford County Schools and Siegel High School. He has touched a lot of lives during his career, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.Rutherford County Schools
